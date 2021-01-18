Zimbabwe: Chisango in Bail Application

18 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Suspended Harare City Council town clerk Hosiah Chisango is today expected in court for his bail application on charges of criminal abuse of office involving his direct control of the council's security division and appointing a chief security officer.

Chisango initially appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

On December 24 last year, Chisango allegedly unlawfully directed the council's public safety division, which is digging into land sales, to start reporting to him rather than to the chamber secretary, as had been directed by the council's established procedures.

The city council had allegedly not approved the switch.

Further allegations are that Chisango designed a new reporting structure favourable to himself, as he wanted to assume direct control of the division, which was investigating dubious land deals by some council executives.

Chisango is also alleged to have further convened a meeting with the public safety division management and gave a verbal directive to reinforce the written orders.

On January 13 this year, council chief superintendent and head of investigations, Collen Tongowona, was allegedly served with a letter of suspension through Geoffrey Manyere, who had been appointed acting chief security officer by Chisango.

At that point, Tongowona was not on suspension or leave.

By appointing Manyere, Chisango allegedly acted inconsistent with his duties and responsibilities, the State alleges.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.