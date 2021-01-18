Zimbabwe: Chisango in Bail Application

Suspended Harare City Council town clerk Hosiah Chisango is today expected in court for his bail application on charges of criminal abuse of office involving his direct control of the council's security division and appointing a chief security officer.

Chisango initially appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

On December 24 last year, Chisango allegedly unlawfully directed the council's public safety division, which is digging into land sales, to start reporting to him rather than to the chamber secretary, as had been directed by the council's established procedures.

The city council had allegedly not approved the switch.

Further allegations are that Chisango designed a new reporting structure favourable to himself, as he wanted to assume direct control of the division, which was investigating dubious land deals by some council executives.

Chisango is also alleged to have further convened a meeting with the public safety division management and gave a verbal directive to reinforce the written orders.

On January 13 this year, council chief superintendent and head of investigations, Collen Tongowona, was allegedly served with a letter of suspension through Geoffrey Manyere, who had been appointed acting chief security officer by Chisango.

At that point, Tongowona was not on suspension or leave.

By appointing Manyere, Chisango allegedly acted inconsistent with his duties and responsibilities, the State alleges.