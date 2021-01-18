Tanzania: Yanga Arrival Disrupts Business in Dar

A BIG number of Young Africans fans turned up at Dar es Salaam port on Friday afternoon to welcome their team from Zanzibar where they won the 2021 Mapinduzi Cup title.

Their arrival disrupted usual business activities in the commercial city as fans marched together with the team's bus from the port all the way to the club's headquarters at Jangwani Street in Kariakoo.

They simply shrugged of the scare of scorching sun to march such a long distance between the two places as a recognition for the good job executed by their team as they waited for many years before embracing the trophy.

The farther they moved, the more supporters joined the race with many of them putting on the usual colours of the club while chanting different songs in praise of their team.

Frankly, this big cerebration was spiced by the fact that Yanga won the coveted trophy after outclassing their traditional rivals; Simba in the epic final of the contest hence, it was similar to killing two birds using one stone.

The crowd turned wild when the procession was passing through Msimbazi Street located at the heart of Kariakoo which is the base of their traditional rivals Simba.

The number of people almost tripled making traffic to flow on the snail pace as the entire area was overcrowded by people as many others kept joining the convoy of supporting fans as they headed to their headquarters.

A certain section of the fans was singing 'Wape, Wape, Wape Salaam' a common slogan used by the club's Fans Engagement Officer Antonio Nugaz whenever making a point concerning their long time traditional rivals Simba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The road passing through Yanga main building had to be closed momentarily when the convoy arrived there as the number of people who thronged the area was too big to allow easy movement of traffic.

As the players alighted from the bus, they were welcomed by huge cheers from their fans especially when the glittering trophy was shown to them by goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwili.

The management and players climbed at the upper part of the building to talk with the massive attendance of people who had been waiting for many hours for the moment like that to happen.

In his brief remarks, Nugaz insisted that Yanga are better placed to lift the season's Mainland Premier League title as they have started with the Mapinduzi Cup.