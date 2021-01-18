South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 13,973 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 325 659.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 558 774 with 59 994 new tests conducted since the last report.
