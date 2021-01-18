South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 12 267 More Cases of Covid-19

17 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 337 926 with a total of 12 267 new cases identified since the last report.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, we report a further 254 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 22, Free State 13, Gauteng 59 , Kwa-Zulu Natal 40, Mpumalanga 16, North West 26, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 72. This brings the total to 37 105 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 098 441 representing a recovery rate of 82,1%

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.