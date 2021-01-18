South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 12 267 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 337 926 with a total of 12 267 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report a further 254 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 22, Free State 13, Gauteng 59 , Kwa-Zulu Natal 40, Mpumalanga 16, North West 26, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 72. This brings the total to 37 105 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 098 441 representing a recovery rate of 82,1%