Rwanda: Google Translations Reveal Kinyarwanda Is Not So Simple

15 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses K. Gahigi

Google Translate last year added Kinyarwanda as one of the five new languages onto its offering, breaking a four-year deadlock of no language added.

Rwandans had waited with bated breath since a big segment of the population relies on Kinyarwanda to communicate, yet they wish to communicate in other languages.

Since then, social media has been awash with hilarious English translations, which people get when they type in certain words or phrases in the Google Translate bar, revealing an even bigger dilemma.

When one types in 'Nagushatse ndakubura', a legitimate Kinyarwanda phrase meaning, 'I looked for you and I couldn't find you', the English translation in Google is 'I married you, I missed you'. Which is also somewhat accurate.

That one phrase can mean different things, exposes how narrow Kinyarwanda is. But that is just part of the problem.

Jean Bosco Iradukunda, a linguist and translator, said it is true Kinyarwanda is limited in richness, but that the biggest challenge is that Kinyarwanda has very limited digital footprint on the Internet.

"Kinyarwanda lacks wider usage on the internet, making it disadvantaged. We have to digitise our culture, publish in Kinyarwanda, poetry, folklore, blogs."

The "social coup" by the millennial generation in Rwanda has come with an explosion of colloquial Kinyarwanda, increasingly used in different circles. It has morphed into a sub-culture, embossed with its own fashion and music genre to go with it, with Kinyatrap-inspired by the American genre of Trap music.

A year in, Google Translate is still being stretched to find English translations for slang Kinyarwanda, with some rather comical responses.

Slang has been blamed for distorting Kinyarwanda, but this is debunked by the notion that language, like any component of culture, evolves to survive. Every culture has its slang, but Google easily translates some because a lot of internet content has been created using this lingo and Google's algorithms have a larger playing field when looking for translations. Kinyarwanda slang is getting little digital footprint because users are not creating content with these words on the internet.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.