Tanzania: Mwinyi Appeals for Support to Curb Corruption

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has reiterated his call to members of the public to support him to end corruption and violence against children and women in Zanzibar.

"I really need your support against these vices," Dr Mwinyi stressed.

He appealed to citizens after participating in a Friday prayer service at Masjid (Mosque) in Miembeni, where he said the war on corruption was so far promising, but it needed support from all Zanzibaris to ensure malpractices in both public offices and in society were avoided.

He, however, commended clerics for preaching peace and stability in the country, noting that the work of promoting peace shouldn't be left for the government and religious leaders alone because everyone had a role to play.

After Friday prayers the President visited Dr Salmin Amour Juma, the retired fifth President of Zanzibar at his Migombani residence.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar hosts a two-day international peace conference since.

Zanzibar Mufti Office Secretary Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume, one of the organising team members, said while the President would open the event, First Vice-President Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad and Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdalla were expected to attend.

"We hope that the planned conference will further promote peace in Zanzibar and beyond because people need peace to move forward," Sheikh Mfaume said, adding that Dr Mustafa Ali - chair of the Friends of Zanzibar, who also doubles as Secretary-General of the Global Network of Religions for Children, would give introductory remarks.

Expected guests are from Mozambique, Malawi, DRC, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, Kenya and Zanzibar/Tanzania and both the Second Vice President and the First Vice President are scheduled to talk before the inauguration of Amani Milele Calendar.

According to the timetable, topics to be discussed include a report from Students on Peace Training and a report from Journalists of Peace Journalism before participants listen to remarks from German Ambassador Regina Heiss.

"Peace maintenance, a lesson from the Rwandan genocide to be presented by Ambassador Saleh Habimana, positive entrepreneurship as a tool for peace and development and the role of the media in maintaining peace and stability are other expected papers at the conference," Sheikh Mfaume said, adding that guests would also have an opportunity for a field tour.