Tanzania: Razak Signing Brightens Yanga Camp

THE arrival of striker Fiston Abdul Razak at Young Africans camp has been described as a long term solution to goal drought that the club has faced in the first round of the Premier League.

The Burundian 'hitman' landed in the country on Friday night, few hours before the closure of the mini transfer window which was officially shut down at 11:59pm.

His first Premier League match will be against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya and it will be staged when the league resumes. Making his brief remarks upon landing at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Razak noted that the main difference between the football style practised in Arabic nations where he played and that of East Africa is the pace of football as the former like speedy flow of the ball.

He became the only foreign based player to join the Jangwani Street based club during the mini transfer window and has since been linked up with his fellow Burundian Saido Ntibazonkiza who has already established himself in the country.

Ntibazonkiza is currently among the most loved Yanga players, following his massive contributions to the club, and his popularity doubled when he scored the winning penalty to give his side a thrilling 4-3 win over traditional rivals Simba in 2021 Mapinduzi Cup finals.

The other player sourced and signed by Yanga in the elapsed transfer chapter was Dickson Job, the former Mtibwa Sugar defender who has been drawn to help cement the team's defensive line. He was initially named in the Taifa Stars squad which is in Cameroon for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals but could not make the trip after picking up an injury.

Meanwhile, Yanga Head Coach Cedric Kaze has predicted a tough period when the actions when the league resumes, cautioning his side to be serious with all preparation activities they will be exposed to.

"For now, players have been given a brief break after playing for a long time but, that should not make them relax because we still have more games to come and our target is to continue from where we stopped. "To fans, they should celebrate about Mapinduzi Cup victory and should know that we are always working hard to keep them happy. I am hopeful that more successes are coming," he said.

In another development, the club's Kit and Merchandise Suppliers GSM's Director of Investment Hersi Said issued a pledge that they intend to lift the league title at the end of the campaign.

"As sponsors, we will continue to boost our team to make it more competitive.

The coming in of new players does not mean that the ones we already have are inferior, but rather, it shows how serious we are to make the team stronger," narrated him.