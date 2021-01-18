South Africa: Cheslin Kolbe, a Beacon of Light in Sport's Dark Times

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

He was always told that he was 'too small' to play professional rugby, but the Springbok World Cup star never let that assumption keep him from proving to be an inspiration for many. Today, he devotes much of his time and energy to helping others.

Springbok World Cup star Cheslin Kolbe is setting the rugby world alight at French club Toulouse, but it's his charity work back in SA that keeps him grounded.

Last year, more than a thousand people - young and old, good and bad, most of them jobless or destitute - gathered to form a queue for food and assistance. As the World Cup-winner walked alongside this column, he recognised friends and acquaintances from a past life.

He looked into the face of a man of similar age, and saw a Cheslin Kolbe from a parallel universe staring back. That man had failed to crack it as a professional player and had ultimately become a victim of circumstance.

That dystopian scene is fresh in Kolbe's mind almost a year later. While the world searches for new superlatives to describe his side step, and while most agree that the...

