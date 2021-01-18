South Africa: The 'Shadow Pandemic' of Gender-Based Violence in Africa - From Protocols to Practice

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Arnold Tsunga and Tatenda Mazarura

Since the initiation of lockdowns, a significant increase in gender-based violence has been noted in virtually all countries, including Namibia, Malawi, South Africa, Liberia, Nigeria and Kenya. Sadly, this has happened when social services, including health and shelter, are mainly channelled towards addressing Covid-19. Moreover, access to justice for victims of gender-based violence has been made more difficult as courts are not operating at full capacity.

As the world battles Covid-19, women and girls in Africa are fighting their own parallel battle that has been raging for ages: endemic gender-based violence (GBV).

Unfortunately (but as usual), commemorations of the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV happened amid reports, once again, of an alarming increase in violence against women. The United Nations has called it the "shadow pandemic".

The United Nations Population Fund believes that violence against women and girls is perpetuated and maintained by the persistence of harmful gender norms, alcohol and drug abuse, and overall increased poverty. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown measures add an extra layer, placing victims of GBV in perpetual proximity to abusers and away from access to justice.

In this article, we highlight how, despite years of campaigns, agreements and ratifications of some...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

