Nigeria: FMN, Dangote Sugar, Others, Drive Equities to New Height

18 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nkiruka Nnorom

The equities market has consolidated the new year's gaining streak following bargain hunting in leading companies last week including, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Dangote Cement and Zenith Bank Plc, a development that has yielded 2.63 percent returns to investors.

Meanwhile investment analysts have advised investors to buy in tranches considering the volatility in the market and in order to reap from any unexpected upward movement.

Analysis of the week's transactions show that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc rose by 22.9 percent, followed by Dangote Sugar, which advanced by 8.6 percent, while Dangote Cement Plc and Zenith Bank Plc appreciated 5.3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively following the bargain hunting activities.

Consequently, investors reaped N552 billion gain after the equities market capitalisation appreciated to N21.530 trillion from N20.978 trillion, while the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) advanced to 41,176.14 points, representing 2.63 percent increase apiece.

Also, the Year-to-Date (Y/D) return swung into positive territory, settling at 2.2 percent compared to -0.4 percent in the previous week.

Performance across the sectors was positive as all the sectors closed positive. The insurance sector with 17.5 percent increase topped the gainers chart, followed by the oil and gas (+7.3%), consumer goods (+3.1%), industrial goods (+2.8%) and the banking (+2.5%).

Activity level was also positive as trading volumes rose marginally by 1.5 percent to 3.447 billion units, while value traded jumped by 64.7 percent to N32.725 billion.

Meanwhile, analysts at Cowry Asset Management have said that the market would close the year positive, arguing that the overall performance in 2020, despite the challenges of Covid-19 and the accompanying economic recession, encourages optimism.

"This is also justified by the strong fundamentals of the several quoted companies on account of their resilience during the pandemic and the likelihood that they will remain resilient in 2020," they said.

They, however, advised investors to buy in tranches and also have a long-term investment strategy in order to reap the long-term benefits of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

"To navigate the equities market for good profitability, we advise investors to determine their investments horizon, either short-term or long-term, as this will be the basis for entry, and exiting the equities market at this time that the stock market appears highly volatile.

"Short-term investors, who prefer quick capital gain should focus more on stocks with good fundamentals.

"We, however, advise short term investors to trade with caution as we believe that recoveries in corporate performances, following the ease in lockdown, are currently being priced in and spread between market prices and fair values of quoted companies are thinning out.

"On the other hand, we expect long term investors to seek out bargain hunting opportunities, especially in value or undervalued stocks with relatively high dividend yields.

"Irrespective of the investment horizon, we suggest that investors should buy in tranches in order to take advantage of lower prices, in a market where prices fluctuate significantly, so that they would stand to benefit from higher upside potentials to their weighted average cost in the event of an unexpected upward price movement," they said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.