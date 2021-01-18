Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Records 1,444 New Infections, Total Now 110,387

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,444 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website late on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested 1,154,138 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

According to the public health agency, the new infections has taken the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 110,387, which includes 89,317 discharged cases and 1,435 deaths.

The agency said the 1,444 new cases were registered from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the past 24 hours.

The health agency reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to it, Lagos, Plateau, and Kaduna recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections on Sunday, with 901, 136, and 57 cases respectively.

Other states with new cases were, FCT-54, Ebonyi-53, Akwa Ibom-52, Nasarawa-32, Osun-29, Ogun-28, Imo-16, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Kano-14, Rivers-10, Ekiti-7, Borno-6, Abia-f5, Benue-4, Yobe-4, Kebbi-3, and Anambra-2.

The NCDC disclosed that 3,950 patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country after the second test result returned negative.

It added that the discharge included 717 community recoveries in Lagos State and a backlog of 2,825 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines.

NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide. (NAN)

