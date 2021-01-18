Nigeria: NIN - Govt Closes Enrollment At NIMC Headquarters, Approves 20 Centres

18 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ernest Nzor

Abuja — The federal government has ordered immediate closure of enrollment activities at National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) headquarters and approved 20 centres within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to make the process of National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment much easier from Monday, January 18, 2021.

The director-general/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists by his Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, in Abuja, said, "Members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for the (NIN) should use any of the following NIMC centres: Enrollment centres are: State office, 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.

Area Councils, Abaji - Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section

Abaji, FCT; AMAC - Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo; Bwari -

Area Council Complex Bwari; Gwagwalada - Gwagwalada CIPB Building (Old Secretariat); Kwali - Council Secretariat, Kwali, Kuje -

Opposite Forest Pasali, Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.

"Other Special Centres, Dei-dei - Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market; Dutse - Dutse Alhaji, FCT; FHA Gwarinpa -FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue; High Court Lugbe - By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road. And, Jiwa - AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT; Karshi - Women

Development Secretariat, Karshi; Kenuj School Kenuj Angles Schools,

Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension; Kurudu - Chief Palace, Kurudu: Nigerian

Custom Service Karu Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT-Abuja; NIPOST

Kubwa, NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa.

"Licenced private gents' centres: Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse

2, Abuja; Afritech Multi Concept Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC Wuse 2,

Abuja; NIN Enrolment Centre No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

"Members of general public within the FCT are hereby advised to visit

any of the above listed enrolment centres closest to them for NIN

registration and issuance."

