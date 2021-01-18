Nigeria: Group Promises Excellent Service Delivery, Opens Corporate HQ in Abuja

A group has stated that with the expansion of its operation despite the harsh economic situation in the country largely occasioned by the effect of COVID 19, it is now well positioned to give better services move to the citizenry.

It also stated that despite the pandemic and the prevailing economic fortunes, Nigeria and much of Africa now sits at an intersection of economic changes hence remains one of the best destinations for business and investment.

Speaking to media men ahead of the launch of the corporate Head office in Abuja, the Founder/Group CEO Browncon Group Limited, Samuel Brown Ndubuisi said the firm takes pride and reputation in building successful businesses out of the opportunities in Africa, with Key interest in Real Estate, Business Management Consulting, Export, Tourism, Agriculture, Construction, Lending, Garment production, Healthcare, Commodity trading and Investment, with operations in Nigeria and Ghana.

Brown added that the opening of the corporate headquarters strategically at the heart of the nation was a bold move to further push the business' frontiers at the highest level, even as we promise a better and convenient service delivery.

He said: "the move for the launch of the corporate headquarters to be strategically embedded in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory is both as it is spiritual and physical at a time others are shying away from this sort of endeavor.

"This will, in no small measure enhance our corporate image and position us as a global brand that we are in doing business at another level, as we plan to launch operations in Malawi, Kenya, Rwanda and the UK.

" without a doubt, Nigeria and much of Africa now sit at the intersection of deep-seated economic changes. We believe this changes will drastically improve the economic prosperity of Nigeria and Unleash multi-dimensional opportunities for wealth creation and wealth building.

"So, in spite of the well-known challenges of the country, Nigeria remains one of the best countries for business and investment.

On of its subsidiaries, Reyfield Properties & Construction, is a reputable Real Estate firm poised to contribute its quote in reducing the 16million housing home deficit in Nigeria, by 2030 by providing modern affordable housing for Nigerias, Africans by using modern housing technology and approach,

"Importantly, the group is focused on contributing her quota to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 1 and 11, 9 & 17 by 2030 which drives towards alleviating of poverty in any form, sustainable cities communities, "Industry Innovation and Partnerships.

"We are very deliberate about each step and ambition to bring about huge social-economical impact in Nigeria and Africa, as we promise, you can be PRODUCTIVE WITH US."