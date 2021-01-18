South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases for 15 January

press release

As of 1pm on 15 January, the Western Cape has 36 130 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 250 200 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 205 124 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 157 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 8946. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Safety first this weekend:

The Western Cape is currently in the peak of its infections, hospital resources are under pressure and we are experiencing a high number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province.

Take extra precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones this weekend by:

Staying home if you are not feeling well.

Wearing your mask when you leave the house. Ensure that it covers your nose and your mouth properly.

Considering outdoor activities rather than indoor ones. Allow fresh air to circulate if you are indoors with others by opening windows and doors.

Avoiding crowds of people, cramped or confined spaces and close contact.

If you are going shopping, be sure to use sanitisers provided by retailers, and keeping a distance from other shoppers in queues and while shopping.

If everyone plays their part, and takes simple precautions, we can help to reduce the spread of Covid-19, and save lives in our province.