South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation Welcomes Forthcoming Elections in Palestine

16 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Government of South Africa notes and welcomes the decree issued by President Mahmoud Abbas on legislative, presidential and National Council Elections in Palestine.

The decree regarding the elections reflects the progress in the reconciliation talks between the different political formations in Palestine and also within the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). Hamas and Fatah have expressed their support for elections that would be held in the three phases which are now outlined in the Presidential decree. Elections for the Palestinian National Council scheduled for 31 August 2021 make provision for Palestinians in the diaspora to vote for their representatives.

The reconciliation process and the unity of all Palestinians is an important step for their struggle against the occupation and their human rights.

South Africa will continue to provide support for intra-Palestinian reconciliation processes.

