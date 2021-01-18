Nigeria: Anambra, Osun Reopen Schools Today

Awka and Osogbo — The governments of Anambra and Osun States have today reopened schools in their various states, with only teachers and school administrators directed to attend in Anambra State.

Students and pupils in the state, the Anambra State government said, would only commence attendance and full classes on February 1 for the 2020/2021 academic session.

An official announcement by the state Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, stated that the date of resumption was approved by the State Executive Council (SEC) on January 14, 2021.

The announcement urged the public, private and mission schools administrators and teachers to use the two-week period prior to full resumption to install all facilities that would enable the observance of COVID-19 protocols in their various schools.

The announcement read: "Note that no child or teacher would be allowed into the school compound without their facemasks, while school infirmaries (sick bays) are requested to rise to their responsibilities in ensuring that regular temperature checks of all making entry into school compounds.

"Those in the boarding houses are advised to prepare accordingly while returning to their hostels as visitors may not be allowed into the school premises with them.

"All stakeholders should be guided accordingly as no school should open before the stipulated date. Instead, all schools should concentrate on getting their school COVID-19 protocols ready before receiving the students. Defaulters shall be seriously sanctioned, including closure of such schools."

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has directed schools across the state to reopen today for the continuation of first the term of the 2020/21 academic calendar.

The state government has also announced its reinforcement of the already established capacities to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

During a briefing at the weekend on the state radio FM station, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Jamiu Olawumi, said the government was set to receive learners as preparations were on top gear to reopen basic education facilities to students today.

Olawunmi said aside the initial COVID-19 safety materials that were initially given to schools at the beginning of the term, the state Ministry of Education had made provisions to augment the materials (where necessary) to ensure the safety of students and teachers across the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him: "The challenge faced by the state government in enforcing compliance among the generality of the masses has proven easier in specialised communities like schools, where instructions are to be obeyed. This is unlike the disposition of people in the marketplaces, who have not.

"We have engaged our teachers on the need to enforce responsibilities and ensure that parents too key into the government's philosophy of responsible parenting, not only to improve on their wards' academic performance, but to also promote healthy living of their children and wards.

"On the part of the government, arrangements have been made to augment the COVID-19 prevention materials that were earlier supplied to schools. The supplies will be made to the necessary locations with effect from Monday, immediately schools are reopened."