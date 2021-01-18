South Africa: How Percy Tau Can Contribute to Brighton's Relegation Fight

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

How will the Bafana Bafana forward fit into the English top flight and how quickly will he adapt to the rigours of one of the most prestigious leagues in world football?

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau has become the latest in a long line of South Africans to ply their trade in the English Premier League. How will he fit into the English top flight and how quickly will he adapt to the rigours of one of the most prestigious leagues in world football?

Great Kompany

According to the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker, he is ready to hit the ground running. The Lion of Judah, as he is affectionately known, says he has learnt a thing or two from Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany.

The former Manchester City captain spent 11 years in England, and as soon as Tau arrived in Anderlecht at the beginning of the 2020/2021 season, Kompany committed to moulding the South African international in preparation for when Brighton eventually called for him.

"I always had that conversation with him [Kompany], even when I first arrived. He told me that he was going to prepare me for the Premier...

