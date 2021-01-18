Tanzania: President Magufuli Calls for Increased Food Production

17 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Sunday, January 17called on Tanzanians to work hard in the fields in order to increase agricultural production especially food crops and turn the country supplier of consumables in the region.

He said following God's grace that has protected Tanzania from the plight of Covid-19, increased food production will enable the country to help other countries with food shortage after its citizens put under lock-down.

He said increased food production will also significantly contribute to the country's economic growth.

Dr Magufuli made the statement at the Mary the Virgin Church in Chato Parish in Geita Region where he joined other worshippers for the Sunday Mass.

Delivering his message during the Mass, President Magufuli said Tanzania should use the absence of coronavirus in the country to work hard and increase production of food crops.

"It is raining now in different parts of the country. I call upon Tanzanians to work hard in the fields, cultivate agricultural products, especially food crops," the Head of State said in a statement signed by director of presidential communications Gerson Msigwa.

Dr Magufuli who was accompanied by his wife Janeth Magufuli called on the public to continue glorifying and thanking God for the grace that prevented the country from Covid-19 that is still claiming hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.

During the mass presided by the Parish Priest Henry Mulinganisa, President Magufuli commended worshippers for successfully expanding the church building, something that has increased the number of worshippers who could be accommodated at once.

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated production of food in many countries, accessibility and circulation due to disrupted supply chains leaving millions of people in acute food insecurity.

Increased food production will assure not only Tanzania with enough food to contain hunger, but also poverty alleviation as well as fighting malnutrition and stunting among the children.

