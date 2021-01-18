Tanzania: President Magufuli Congratulates Museveni, Kenya's State House Deletes Message

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has congratulated his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni following his win in the just concluded polls which he won by 58 per cent beating Bobi Wine who got 34 per cent of the votes.

In his message President Magufuli wrote: 'Congratulations Hon. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for being declared the winner of the presidency by Uganda's Electoral Commission. Tanzania will develop our friendship and brotherhood in the wider interests of the people. Congratulations to Ugandans for completing the General Election, continue to maintain peace and love'.

The Ugandan Electoral Commission on Saturday declared Yoweri Museveni the winner of the elections with 58.6 per cent of the votes while his rival Bobi wine scooped 34.8 per cent.

In another development, Kenya's State House which had also issued a similar message quickly pulled down a tweet congratulating Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on his re-election.

A tweet from State House, acknowledging Museveni's win, received a lot of backlash with one user calling it "a very bad sign for 2022" was pulled down a shortly after being posted.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta has termed President Yoweri Museveni's re-election as a testimony of the confidence the people of Uganda have in his leadership," read the tweet by Statehouse.

Museveni's victory comes amid a dark cloud of accusations about electoral irregularities from the lead challenger of the presidential race, Bobi Wine.

His challenger blamed the regime of ballot stuffing, beating up of his party's polling agents coupled with the internet shutdown which impeded efforts of electoral monitoring and transparency.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bobi Wine rejected the results calling upon all Ugandans to reject what he termed as "blackmail".

"Whatever is being declared is a complete sham, we reject it and we dissociate ourselves with it," he said.

