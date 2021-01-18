Zimbabwe: Three Bulawayo Men Arrested for Ivory Possession

Police in Bulawayo last week arrested three men after they were found in possession of five pieces of ivory.

The three suspects, Leonard Murwira (48), Enock Mhlanga (62) and Pius Ntini (30) were arrested following a tip-off.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said police officer on 14 January, and at around 1100 hours, received information the accused persons were in possession of raw ivory.

"On the same day, detectives from CID MFFU (Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit) Bulawayo and National Parks and Wildlife Management reacted to the information and found a Nissan March registration number AET 2971 parked at TM Pick and Pay Bradfield," he said.

"Upon arrival, the team identified themselves to Murwira and Mhlanga and informed them that they had received information that they were in possession of ivory. A search was carried out on their vehicle and the detectives found five pieces of raw ivory wrapped in a 50kg sack."

The police spokesperson said the two accused failed to produce a licence for possessing the ivory as required by the law. They were immediately arrested.

Following the arrest, Murwira implicated Ntini of Nkulumane.

"On the same day, a raid was carried out at Ntini's place leading to his arrest," Inspector Ncube.

The trio is being charged for illegal possession of ivory under the Parks and Wildlife Parks Act and expected to appear in court this week.