South Africa: Price of Water Skyrockets On Supply Deterioration in Eastern Cape

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Referring to the collapse of the Amathole District Municipality, a major water services municipality providing water to areas like Butterworth, Peddie, Bedford, Adelaide, Stutterheim and hundreds of smaller villages, Nontando Ngamlana from the East London-based NPO Afesis-Corplan said the price of water delivered to homes has skyrocketed.

Grannies are paying R100 for 25 litres of water delivered to their homes by wheelbarrow while water "entrepreneurs" are charging up to R2,000 for a tank of water in Peddie as ongoing water supply issues persist in the Eastern Cape.

She said they were working with rural women suffering from cervical and breast cancer, and it was heartbreaking to see how they were struggling to access water to keep themselves clean and to aid in their recovery.

