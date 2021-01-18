Tanzania: Municipal Council Hailed for Environmental Conservation

17 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa in Moshi

THE Moshi Municipal Council (MMC) has been commended for implementing strategies aimed at improving the environment and sanitation, leading the council to win awards related to sanitation inside and outside the country, almost every year, in recent years.

The praise was from Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice-President (Union and Environment) Mwita Waitara during his tour of Moshi.

"I have learned a lot from your projects aimed at improving the environment, including garbage collection and a compost manure project used to produce fertilisers using waste products, including vegetable and fruit waste widely available at markets and in households," he said.

He said the compost manure plant project apart from producing environmentally-friendly fertilisers compared to conventional industrial ones would also contribute to an increase in food production due its reasonable prices and in national revenue due to high agricultural yields.

"The strategy to improve the environment that you are developing is a model which must be emulated by others. I will leave with a presentation you have made today and go through it page by page to advise the relevant authorities to direct other council leaders to come and learn from your environmental projects so that we can improve the environmental situation nationwide."

"If we can make educational tours abroad which cost millions of shillings, it is also good to send our officers to learn from you in MMC," he said.

His Lordship MMC Mayor Juma Raibu said the process of congratulating and awarding those who had done well in terms of improving and protecting the environment had made MMC excel in a sanitation competition in the country.

Earlier, in his presentation which he made on behalf of Acting MMC Director Uhuru Mwembe, MMC Health Officer Sebastian Mgeta said garbage collection was being implemented by the council by 100 per cent.

"The garbage generated in MMC is 286 tonnes per day, while the council collects 185 tonnes per day and 15 tonnes produced are used for recycling projects. Estimates of revenue accrued per annum as garbage collection charges in MMC has reached 288.6m/-," he said.

He added that councils should cooperate with the leadership of respective wards in the use of funds to implement sanitation projects and improve the environment, whereby expenditures included paying the staff working on environmental projects and fuel for garbage collection vehicles.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.