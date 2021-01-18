South Africa: Broadcasting Regulations Will Bring Us to Our Knees, Claim MultiChoice and Sports Bodies

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South African sports bodies say draft regulations, proposed by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa after its inquiry into subscription TV broadcasting services, will destroy them.

African broadcast giant MultiChoice says that attempts by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to level the playing fields among local broadcasters will have unintended consequences.

"We should not be trying, through regulation, to bring MultiChoice to its knees," said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

In April 2019, Icasa published its draft findings after an inquiry into subscription TV broadcasting services.

The findings contained Icasa's remedies to boost competition and lower subscription prices in the pay television market, so that free-to-air broadcasters such as the SABC and eMedia could have a fighting chance against the MultiChoice juggernaut.

Some of these remedies include reducing contract durations, specifically for sports rights, as well as the mandatory splitting of content rights and selling them to more than one broadcaster.

Icasa resolved to hold public hearings on the findings from 12 to 15 January 2021. Chaired by one its councillors, Dimakatso Qocha, Icasa also invited MultiChoice, its sports body partners and the SABC and eMedia to make presentations on the matter.

The regulatory authority believes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.