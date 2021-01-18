Malawi: Chitipa Utd Finally Secure First Win of the Season Beating Moyale

17 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Chitipa United finally claimed a first TNM Super League win of the season after beating Moyale Barracks 3-2 on Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

After drawing their very first game, they lost all seven games until the one on Sunday when they got the job done against a rather uninspired Moyale. They are however still at the bottom of the log table with four points now from 9 games.

Mathews Sibale, Alick Phiri and Muhammad Byson scored the three goals for the Inkharamu zga ku Chitipa in the Sunday game while Clifford Fukizi and Hassan Upindi scored for the visiting soldiers.

The win is a relief in the United camp and assistant coach Gift Mkamanga says this much needed win is the beginning of more and more desirable results in the forthcoming games.

"This is a turning point. Our supporters should calm down. We defended well and attacked well. We are not supposed to be in the relegation zone. We will fight hard so that another team goes down there, not us," remarked Mkamanga.

Moyale Barracks FC Assistant Coach, Prichard Mwansa, said his side was punished from the mistakes it made.

"We made mistakes and we got punished. We didn't play our normal game. We need to change our attitude because the super league is tough this season," Mwansa said.

The Lions of Kaning'ina are on position 13 with 6 points from 9 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

00vote

Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

0shares

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.