South Africa: The Alcohol Ban Is a Policymaking Blunder That Has to Be Corrected

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oliver Dickson

It is inconceivable that the industry could survive further intermittent bans on the sale of alcohol over the next three to five years - which would most likely be the case if government holds on to the belief that a ban is necessary every time we experience a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Policymaking is, at its core, a process of solution modelling to problems. To correctly model an effective and efficient solution, the problems have to be thoroughly understood by closely analysing the facts, empirical data and the context in which the problem(s) and stakeholders are located.

The solution modelling to the problem(s) is a careful balancing act of trade-offs. Simply put, solve the problem within the resources available to you while mitigating the unintended consequences.

You might find this conceptualisation of policymaking relatively intuitive, but our government, Cabinet and particularly our National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) are either oblivious to this intuition or are just bad at policymaking, particularly in a time of an unmitigated crisis and disaster such as the one in which we find ourselves.

The government demonstrated its deficiency in policymaking through holding on to counterintuitive policies during our perpetual coronavirus lockdown -...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.