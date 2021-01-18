South Africa: The Alcohol Ban Is a Policymaking Blunder That Has to Be Corrected

opinion

It is inconceivable that the industry could survive further intermittent bans on the sale of alcohol over the next three to five years - which would most likely be the case if government holds on to the belief that a ban is necessary every time we experience a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Policymaking is, at its core, a process of solution modelling to problems. To correctly model an effective and efficient solution, the problems have to be thoroughly understood by closely analysing the facts, empirical data and the context in which the problem(s) and stakeholders are located.

The solution modelling to the problem(s) is a careful balancing act of trade-offs. Simply put, solve the problem within the resources available to you while mitigating the unintended consequences.

You might find this conceptualisation of policymaking relatively intuitive, but our government, Cabinet and particularly our National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) are either oblivious to this intuition or are just bad at policymaking, particularly in a time of an unmitigated crisis and disaster such as the one in which we find ourselves.

The government demonstrated its deficiency in policymaking through holding on to counterintuitive policies during our perpetual coronavirus lockdown -...