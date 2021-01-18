South Africa: Ponzi and Pyramid Schemes Have Extra Appeal During the Pandemic

analysis

But it's not just pyramid schemes. Legitimate direct sellers have also seen their businesses grow.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says there has been an increase in pyramid schemes over the Covid-19 pandemic period. Legitimate direct sellers say their business is also growing and offering South Africans economic opportunities in tough times.

Pyramid schemes - and Ponzi schemes that use various fraudulent investment and business models to lure unsuspecting people and essentially scam them - are nothing new, but they have seen a recent rise in popularity.

NCC Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza confirms the body has seen an increase in complaints during the lockdown period and has initiated three investigations.

"While it is difficult to say why there was an increase, we think [it is] because some consumers were financially strained and they spent more time trying to make an extra income," she says.

Around August, the commission investigated a pyramid scheme called Up Money, which had more than 230,000 customers and defined itself as a grocery stokvel, promising monthly financial and product rewards.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority intervened and froze various accounts. Mabuza confirms that...