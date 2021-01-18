Uganda: 60 Arrested Over Attack On Bus, Bobi Detained At Home

Kampala — At least 60 people have been arrested in Nsangi Town, Wakiso District, for allegedly rioting after receiving fake news that Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake had been shot dead by security personnel on Saturday.

This follows the brutal arrest of Mr Zaake by security forces as he tried to access the home of National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi in Magere, Wakiso District which was blocked off by the army.

According to police, the youth hurled petrol bombs at a bus travelling from Masaka to Kampala City which caught fire.

"The fire did not spread to cover the bus. The driver was so daring that he did not stop until he reached Nsangi Police Station where he was given escort cars to Kampala City," Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said.

He added: "Our officers were sent to the scene and arrested 60 people suspected to have participated in riots."

The youth then protested on Masaka Road, Luweero District, and Masaka City but security forces quickly quelled the riots.

Mr Owoyesigyire also said the protestors attacked a police car in which a police commissioner was travelling and armed officers had to rescue him in Nsangi.

"We have preferred charges of illegal assembly, destruction of property, and probably attempted murder for some," he said.

Security agencies had earlier warned any person who would get involved in electoral violence would faceserious consequences.

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola said: "I would like to assure the whole country that whoever foments trouble will regret why his or her mother gave birth to him or her. ... I repeat, whoever thinks will cause anarchy in this country will regret the consequences."

Bobi in detention

Security forces on Saturday sealed off Bobi Wine's home, blocking him from getting out.

The security operatives also arrested people who attempted to access him on allegations that they would incite people to protest the presidential results.