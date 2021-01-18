South Africa: SAPS Transformation - Key Report Gathers Dust, Snubbing Marikana Commission

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

More than two-and-a-half years after a panel of independent experts charted a path for SAPS transformation, that report has yet to see the light of day. Instead, the securocrats' law and order 'kragdadigheid' rhetoric -- the Constitution talks of people's safety, security and protection -- is ratcheted up.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has had the report on police transformation -- ethos and strategy, not numbers -- by the independent panel of experts since 25 July 2018. It remains unclear what has happened to the report and recommendations that directly arise from the Marikana Commission, established after police killed 34 striking Lonmin miners on 16 August 2012.

Daily Maverick understands the report takes a holistic approach to transformation -- emphasising professionalisation and demilitarisation, but also a fit-for-purpose police corps that respects the law, its code of ethics and public scrutiny. It's about protecting and securing people in South Africa as the Constitution stipulates in Section 205, not about kragdadige law and order crackdowns catering best for those who wear uniforms.

Crucially for transformation, the independent expert panel report is understood to link competencies and qualifications to performance and the role of the post, rather than a blunt rank pecking order.

In...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.