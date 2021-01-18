South Africa: SAPS Transformation - Key Report Gathers Dust, Snubbing Marikana Commission

analysis

More than two-and-a-half years after a panel of independent experts charted a path for SAPS transformation, that report has yet to see the light of day. Instead, the securocrats' law and order 'kragdadigheid' rhetoric -- the Constitution talks of people's safety, security and protection -- is ratcheted up.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has had the report on police transformation -- ethos and strategy, not numbers -- by the independent panel of experts since 25 July 2018. It remains unclear what has happened to the report and recommendations that directly arise from the Marikana Commission, established after police killed 34 striking Lonmin miners on 16 August 2012.

Daily Maverick understands the report takes a holistic approach to transformation -- emphasising professionalisation and demilitarisation, but also a fit-for-purpose police corps that respects the law, its code of ethics and public scrutiny. It's about protecting and securing people in South Africa as the Constitution stipulates in Section 205, not about kragdadige law and order crackdowns catering best for those who wear uniforms.

Crucially for transformation, the independent expert panel report is understood to link competencies and qualifications to performance and the role of the post, rather than a blunt rank pecking order.

