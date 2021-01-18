Zimbabwe: Striking Council Workers Ignore Sewer Bursts

18 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

No sewer bursts or blockages in Harare are being attended to, with raw sewage left flowing in streets because the responsible council workers are on strike over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the non-payment of December salaries and bonuses.

Harare City Council has also said it has challenges collecting refuse after it temporarily closed Pomona dump-site last week owing to "logistical challenges".

The reopening date has not been set, with council urging residents not to throw anything away.

Mr Cosmas Bungu of the Harare Municipal Workers Union (HMWU), yesterday said council workers were being exposed to Covid-19 infection as they were using physical contact in cases that simply required PPE.

Last week, Mbare residents complained of having to cope with blocked or burst sewers, a development they said was putting them at the risk of contracting water-borne diseases, including cholera and typhoid.

In Warren Park 1, along 24th Avenue, there is a burst sewer that has not been attended to for months now.

Yesterday, streams of sewage were seen flowing in the area.

Kambuzuma sections 1, 2, 4 and 6 are among the most common hotspots, where are children playing in sewage ponds.

Dzivaresekwa's busiest street, Pasipanodya, has a rivulet of raw sewage and on Saturday, children could be seen playing in the sewage while some residents were selling all manner of products including vegetables and chicken cuts, across the road from the flowing filth.

There are reports from some areas that some residents have recently been falling into the sewage mainly in the evening as it will be dark given the absence of electricity following faults induced by rains.

In a statement over the closure of Pomona dumpsite since last Thursday, council said the closure was due to logistical challenges.

"Our residents are encouraged to exercise good waste management practises during this period that includes but not limited to waste separation, reducing waste generation through reuse and recycling. The city will roll out a collection schedule in due course for resumption of collections," said council.

Heaps of garbage are now commonplace in most suburbs due to council's inefficiency, which has been blaming fuel shortages and the garnishing of its accounts by Zimra, for the failure to provide decent services.

Combined Harare Residents Association programmes manager Mr Reuben Akili said they were worried by the city's failure to attend to burst sewers on time.

"This is a health time bomb, which can explode any time. Our local authority has not been proactive on this issue," he said. "We are also warning citizens not to drink water from wells, especially this rainy season when sewage will find its way into wells and boreholes."

Mr Akili said they were also mobilising residents for possible litigation and petitioning Parliament on the issue.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.