South Africa: Business Highlights of the Week - WBHO, Cartrack, Bitcoin

opinion

Construction company WBHO caught between Canberra and the deep red sea

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), one of the last companies standing in the local construction sector, has adopted a sanguine approach after it became a casualty of the growing trade and diplomatic spat between China and Australia.

The row between the two countries intensified this week, with Beijing accusing Canberra of politicising the cancelled sale of WBHO's stake in Probuild after the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board said it wouldn't fly with the Federal Government on the grounds of national security. While WBHO hasn't named the company that came forward with the unsolicited offer for Probuild last June, it's been widely reported that China State Construction Engineering Corporation offered A$300-million (R3.5-billion) for its 88% interest in the company.

It's perhaps understandable why Australia perceives the sale of one of its biggest building companies to a Chinese state-owned firm as a security risk. Recent Probuild projects include the construction of headquarters for the police force in the state of Victoria. It's also building new headquarters and laboratories for global biotech firm CSL in Melbourne. CSL is the manufacturer of Australia's locally produced...