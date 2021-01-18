South Africa: Round Two - What South Africa's Provinces Are Up Against in the Second Wave

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

It's just over a month since another wave of Covid-19 infections engulfed South Africa and already there is enough data to show this will overshadow the first. A breakdown of each province's data shows what they're now up against.

South Africa officially entered its second wave of Covid-19 on 9 December 2020, according to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. There were pleas for holiday safely over the festive season and new rules to curb the spread in hotspots, and then the entire country.

More than a month later, the data shows that the second wave is reaching far more people than the first. New daily increases for infections, cases and hospitalisations have shattered what we thought was horrific in the first wave.

Below are charts illustrating and comparing the pace of the pandemic through each province. Following this is an overview of where each province has come from since the first wave and where it stands according to the latest figures.

Western Cape

The Western Cape reported 111,108 new Covid-19 infections between 9 December 2020 - when the nationwide second wave was declared - and 16 January 2021. This accounts for 43% of all cases ever reported by the province....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.