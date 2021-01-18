South Africa: Round Two - What South Africa's Provinces Are Up Against in the Second Wave

analysis

It's just over a month since another wave of Covid-19 infections engulfed South Africa and already there is enough data to show this will overshadow the first. A breakdown of each province's data shows what they're now up against.

South Africa officially entered its second wave of Covid-19 on 9 December 2020, according to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. There were pleas for holiday safely over the festive season and new rules to curb the spread in hotspots, and then the entire country.

More than a month later, the data shows that the second wave is reaching far more people than the first. New daily increases for infections, cases and hospitalisations have shattered what we thought was horrific in the first wave.

Below are charts illustrating and comparing the pace of the pandemic through each province. Following this is an overview of where each province has come from since the first wave and where it stands according to the latest figures.

Western Cape

The Western Cape reported 111,108 new Covid-19 infections between 9 December 2020 - when the nationwide second wave was declared - and 16 January 2021. This accounts for 43% of all cases ever reported by the province....