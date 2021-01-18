Nigeria: Covid-19 - Buni Lauds BUA Foundation for Humanitarian Support

18 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aliyu Musa

Damaturu — Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has commended the chairman and CEO of BUA Foundation, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu, for his humanitarian support to the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buni made the commendation in Damaturu while receiving three brand new customised Ambulances and 100,000 cotton-made facemasks donated to Yobe State by the BUA Foundation for the fight and control of the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The governor said BUA Group has been supporting the Yobe State government in many ways especially on its post-insurgency recovery programmes.

He described the donations as apt, taking into cognizance the effect of the disease in day to day activities especially the second wave of the pandemic.

"We thank the chairman and CEO BUA Group and the Foundation Alhaji Abdussamad for this gesture. These donations are coming at the right time especially with the second wave of the pandemic.

"Let me use this opportunity to thank you more sincerely for all the humanitarian activities you've been rendering to our dear nation particularly in the Northeast region and especially Yobe State.

"Yobe State being one of the worst hit states by Boko Haram activities, your numerous contributions to our post insurgency strategy is quite commendable," Buni disclosed.

The governor charged people to always adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by NCDC.

The representative of the chairman of BUA Foundation and former Minister of State for Health and Foreign Affairs, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, said the donation was part of efforts to fight and control the spread of coronavirus across the country.

"BUA has so far expended over N8bn worth of support to fight and control the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country," Hong said.

