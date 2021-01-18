Nigeria: Covid-19 - Declare Partial Lockdown Now, ACJHR Tells Govt

18 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has noted that the Federal Government is gradually losing the control of the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country with the rate at which the figures are increasing daily.

Subsequently, the group posited that it is time for the government to declare a nationwide partial lockdown to avoid further large scale exposure to the virus.

According to a statement by the Executive Director of ACJHR, Barr. Nduka-Edede Chinwendu added that it is of concern that the death toll due to the virus is also increasing.

She explained that if the FG fails to act fast, there is a tendency for the death-tolls to get out of hand.

She said "To tackle the continuous widespread exposure of the virus, we recommend the implementation of the following measures by the FG;

"First, we call on the FG to rescind his decision to reopen schools on January 18, 2021. While the FG might have the best intention regarding reopening schools, this intention is outweighed by the increasing death tolls rate. Consequently, we advised that the FG suspend school resumption until when it is safer.

"Second, it is also crucial for the FG to put measures in place to strictly enforce protocols released to curtail the further spread.

"Overall, the FG should also quickly consider banning burials, weddings, political gatherings, and other events capable of attracting crowds. Such gatherings are in clear breach of social distancing, one of the non-pharmaceutical measures to stop the spread.

"In conclusion, according to Chapter II of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (As amended), the FG's primary purpose to her citizenry is that of security and welfare.

"To achieve this, it must keep her citizens safe and far from harms-way by complying to the highlighted recommendations," she added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.