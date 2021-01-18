Nigeria: NIS Issues 23,867 Immigration Facilities in Edo

18 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Edo Command says it issued 23, 867 Immigration facilities to applicants in Edo in 2020.

The Comptroller NIS, Edo, Mrs Augustina Okuenyungbo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Okuenyungbo said that the facilities issued included e-Passport, VIP extension, Ecowas Travel Certificate, Residence permit and Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card.

She said that others were arrival e-payment notification and departure e-payment notification.

She explained that 4,421 facilities were issued in January, while 2,863 issued in February and 1,686 issued in March of the year under review.

According to her, in the year under review 16 facilities were issued in April, while 640 issued in May and 2, 367 issued in June by the command.

"Similarly, we also issued 2,014 facilities in July, 2,186 facilities in August, 1,844 in September, 1,319 facilities in October, 1,802 in November, and 2,709 facilities in December," she said.

The comptroller explained that the number of facilities issued in April and May 2020 was low due to the lockdown and restriction on movement across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okuenyungbo gave the assurance that the command in 2021 would continue to provide quick and efficient immigration facilities to applicants in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.