Tanzania: Magufuli to Launch Massive Projects in Kagera

Bukoba — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Hassan Abbasi has said that President John Magufuli's two-day visit in Kagera Region clearly demonstrates that the major role of bringing development to the people keeps gaining pace.

The president is today expected to start a two-day tour in Kagera Region where he will inspect and launch various development projects worth 48.99bn/-, it has been disclosed.

"As you are aware, after the October 28, 2020, General Election, President Magufuli took a lot of time to form his new government, as well as coming up with other operational preparations in the second five-year term. Therefore, the visit shows the work has begun and it will continue," Dr Abbasi said this here yesterday, amid the president's visit in region.

Earlier, Kagera Regional Commissioner Marco Gaguti told reporters at a press conference he convened at his office that Dr Magufuli will today lay a foundation stone at the International Vocational Education Training Centre (VETA), at Nyakato Ward, in Bukoba municipality which will cost 22bn/- on completion.

President Magufuli will later inaugurate the Ihungo Secondary School, which was rehabilitated at cost of 11.1bn/-.

The school's buildings had collapsed following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit the region on September 10, 2016.

Gaguti also said that the president will later address a public rally at Ihungo grounds. The earthquake killed 17 people while several buildings, including schools and health facilities, were badly damaged.

According to Gaguti, tomorrow the president will witness the signing of a multi-billion nickel mining contract on the project partly owned by the government and foreign investors.

He said President Magufuli will then proceed to Karagwe district on the same day, where he will launch a milk processing factory, estimated to cost about 15.89bn/- upon completion.

The Regional Commissioner appealed to Kagera residents to turn up in big numbers at Ihungo grounds to welcome the president.

Speaking on the President's visit, Dr Abbasi maintained that within the five-year term President Magufuli will continue to implement and introduce new projects with the aim of bringing development to the people.

"Within these five years, you will observe that the government's philosophy of further maintaining and initiating new development projects just as we witnessed recently during the signing of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) for the Isaka to Mwanza section," he said.

While on his way to Kagera yesterday President Mgufuli made several stopovers, including at Muleba and Kemondo, where he thanked voters for overwhelmingly electing him and the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi during the October 28, 2020, General Election.

President Magufuli assured the 'wananchi' that the CCM- led government will fulfill all pledges made during the campaigns, as well as those contained in the party's 2020-2025 Election Manifesto.

The objective, he said, was to continue uplifting the living standard of the people, as well as enhancing the country's economic growth.

Dr Magufuli has also ordered all institutions and authorities entrusted in implementing various development projects, including roads, water as well as several other in education and health sectors -- to do their work diligently and efficiently because he will personally keep close monitoring them.

President Magufuli also assured Muleba residents that the 5km road stretch connecting Kanyambogo to Nshamba will be built at tarmac level.

He also ordered the Muleba-Rubya (19km) road to be constructed at tarmac level and be christened Mjungi Road in honour of the late Eng. Leopord Mjungi, who during his life time had a great contribution in designing and supervising various road projects in the country.