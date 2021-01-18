Kenya: Virus Tests - Don't Gamble With Lives of Players

Sometimes we do not know whether to weep or just laugh off football management in this country. Football leagues of all tiers are going on at the moment and yet we do not know if the Covid-19 rules are being followed by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Teams like Mathare United and Zoo were forced to spend their own money on Covid-19 testing; money that was not refunded by FKF. The federation defended itself, saying that other teams had been tested using "funds from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) commercial partnership deal with StarTimes".

Why were they using the StarTimes funds for Covid-19 testing? We know so well that Fifa released Sh50 million last July for the same exercise and another Sh50m this January! What were the funds used for? This, surely, begs for answers.

Are we sure that FKF National Super League (NSL) players have been tested for Covid-19? Did the Sports and Health ministries agree to allow NSL to start without coronavirus tests? Have the FKFPL and NSL match officials all taken tests?

Have all FKF officials, who regularly interact with club officials and players, been tested?

Chances are that all these questions will be answered in the negative. If tests have not been done, then the federation is endangering the lives of players and their families.

And just when we are still reflecting on that there is word that the FKF intends to use the Fifa grant to settle former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche's pay over wrongful dismissal, failure to which Kenya risks being banned. This is a shocker!

Amrouche had reported FKF to the Fifa Tribunal and Kenya was ordered to pay him Sh109m. The federation pleaded for time, citing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fifa will most certainly ban Kenya if the good man is not paid. No wonder the Fifa grant is being targeted at the expense of players.

Amrouche is unhappy about this issue because it would appear as if he is the one causing all the problems!

True football lovers should stand up and speak against this. Zoo and Mathare United must be refunded the cash they used for Covid-19 testing. FKF should not make monsieur Amrouche look bad! They must pay!