Malawi: Police Rescue Student Stranded in a Flooded River

18 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Dowa have managed to rescue a student at Robert Blake secondary school in Dowa who was trapped in the middle of a flooding Lingadzi river.

Dowa Police spokesperson Gladson M'bumpha said the rescue operation was effected after the water in the river reduced its intensity.

The student reportedly went to the river in the afternoon to wash clothes due to water shortage that has hit the school and Dowa boma as a whole but the river flooded suddenly due to heavy rains.

Pictures showed him calmly waiting for rescue.

Meanwhile, a 10 year-old boy at Mua School for the deaf in Dedza has been missing for five days, a development that has worried authorities at the learning institution.

Both Headteacher for the School, Henry Chiwaya and Station Officer for Mtakataka Police Post Mackson Jere have confirmed.

The missing boy is John Wilson.

Police are searching for the missing boy.

Mua school for the Deaf has 180 learners 94 boys and 86 girls .

