Zimbabwe: Mahere Granted Bail

18 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been granted $10 000 bail by Harare magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe.

Mahere is being charged with publishing, through social media, false reports that a police officer beat to death a nine-month-old child in Harare and subsequently made statements that the State alleges were designed to incite violence.

The MDC-Alliance spokesperson was also ordered not to interfere with the woman, Rebecca Musariri, whose child Mahere claimed was allegedly beaten to death.

She was remanded to February 23.

