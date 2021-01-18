Angola: TAAG Strengthens Repatriation Flights

16 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's TAAG airlines has announced plans to increase from January 19 its daily flights to South Africa, Portugal and Brazil, as part of the repatriation programme of Angolans and foreigners residing in the country.

The Angolan Executive plan will allow the 8,100 citizens, stranded in Portugal, South Africa and Brazil, to return to Angola before coming in force the temporary suspension of flights to the three countries on January 24.

TAAG has scheduled two flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg (South Africa) and one to Lisbon (Portugal) on Tuesday, Angop has learnt.

As for Wednesday, 20th, the company foresees one flight to São Paulo (Brazil) and Lisbon (Portugal).

Thursday, 21st, one flight to Lisbon (Portugal) and another to Johannesburg (South Africa).

On Friday, 22, (two flights) one to Lisbon (Portugal) and another to Johannesburg (South Africa).

Saturday, the last day of the special schedule, the national airline flies to Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa).

Passengers arriving in Angola are required to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests.

