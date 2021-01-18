Malawi: Uladi Mussa Files for Bail Pending Appeal

18 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Jailed former politician and cabinet minister in three administrations, Uladi Mussa, has filed in the High Court for bail pending his appeal on corruption cases.

Lawyer Paul Maulidi has confirmed that he has filed papers with the High Court to have the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president released on bail.

Mussa was sentenced to five years imprisonment in October last year for abuse of public office and negligence of official duties after he was found guilty for issuing passports and citizenship to foreign nationals while serving as a cabinet Minister during the Joyce Banda administration.

He has since appealed against his conviction and the five year imprisonment sentence.

Maulidi said his client filed for bail pending the appeal and he is waiting for the High Court to set a date for the hearing of the application.

He said his client is also waiting for the high court to set a date for the hearing of the appeal case.

