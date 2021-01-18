Malawi: Covid-19 Affects Implementation of Tonse Campaign Promises

18 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

There are growing fears that President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse alliance administration might fail to implement some of its campaign promises due to Covid-19.

One of the key campaign promises include the creation of one million jobs.

George Phiri, a political expert with Livingstonia University said the upsurge in new infections and deaths over the last few weeks will make it difficult for the Chakwera administration to fulfil some of its promises.

Phiri says with the Covid-19 situation, government will in the long run find it hard to fulfil promises as tax revenue is likely to drop due to policies such as the K100,000 tax free band.

He has challenged government to prioritize initiatives that will enhance peoples livelihoods in times of Covid-19 pandemic if it is going to maintain public trust.

In a televised address on Sunday, President Chakwera said Malawians should accept that the scale of the pandemic demands a change of priorities.

"This is important to say because there are some who are still obsessed with politics, some who are still obsessed with cabinet appointments and reshuffles, and some who are still obsessed with campaign promises that were made on assumptions and in conditions that no longer hold.

"When a ship is at sea and it comes across unexpected rapids and is hit by an expected storm, only a foolish captain would insist on maintaining the same course," said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader - who last week lost two Cabinet ministers in a space of a day to the virus - said "selfish and careless behaviour" fuelling the pandemic at individual and communal levels must stop.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.