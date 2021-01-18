Kenya: Covid-19 - Ministry Says 28 of Kenya's Patients Are in ICU

18 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Twenty eight of Kenya's Covid-19 patients are under intensive care, the Health ministry said Monday in its daily update on the pandemic in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe fruther reported that 13 of them were on ventilator support, 12 on supplemental oxygen and one under observation.

"Another 11 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, 10 of them in the general wards," he said, adding one was in a high dependency unit.

New infections

CS Kagwe also announced 65 new cases of the disease out of a sample of 2,681 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 99, 227.

With that number of samples, the total tested since Kenya confirmed its first Covid-19 case last March rose to 1,128,360.

The ministry said 49 of the new patients were Kenyans and 16 foreigners, 39 male and 26 female, the youngest 12 years old and the oldest 92.

Fifty three of the cases were recorded in Nairobi and three in Kajiado. Mombasa, Kitui and Uasin Gishu each recorded three whereas Machakos, Kakamega and Murang'a had one each.

Three more deaths

The death toll increased by three in the past 24 hours to 1,734, while the number of recovered patients rose by 77 to 82,427.

Of those who recovered, 60 were under the home-based care programme while 17 had been hospitalised countrywide.

As of Monday, 697 patients had been admitted in health facilities countywide while 1,680 were under home-based isolation and care.

