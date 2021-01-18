Kenya: Mbugua Wins 'King of the Course' At Ruiru

Saturday was a perfect day for Ruiru golfer Josphat Mbugua as he managed to overcome a strong field of 289 golfers to emerge the overall winner of the ICEA LION 'King of the Course' third leg at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course.

Playing off handicap 15, Mbugua completed an impressive round of 40 stableford points to beat men winner Erastus Thoronjo by one point. Then a countback separated second placed J.K. Muraguri with third prize winner Mike Nyangi. Both were playing off handicap 20 and had carded 38 points each.

However, Salome Mwaura had an easy win in the ladies section where she posted 39 points to win by three points from both Lucy Mwangi and Ruth Kamau, who had carded 36 points each.

Taking the nines in the men's section were J.K.Maigua on 23 and E. Kariuki, who posted 22 points, while in the ladies section, Jane Kimetre and Margaret Muriu posted 22 and 19 points.

Leading the guests was H. Kamuti, who returned an impressive 39 points to win by one point from Anthony Maina, while Dr. Susan Musyoka from Machakos was the best lady guest after posting 29 points.

Taking the first prize among the sponsors was Elizabeth Ngethe, who carded 32 points to win ahead of Peter Mukuria, who is also a member of the Ruiru Sports Club.

Ben Omondi, one of the leading amateurs at Ruiru Sports Club, shot three over par 75 gross to claim the gross priz, with Benson Mwangi emerging the staff winner on 34 points.

In the subsidiary section, Catherine Wambui and Roy Nderitu won the longest drive contest, while winning the nearest to pin prizes were Beatrice Waweru and Benson Kimani.

Entries are now being received for the fourth leg at the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course this weekend.

Mug of Mugs

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Clement Agina beat Abass Sheikh on countback with nett 71 to win the Mug of Mugs tournament sponsored by Vice Captain Zafir Din and friends, where Kamami Njoroge on nett 73 was third.

In the monthly Mug, Omar Kaingu Lewa posted an impressive nett 68 to claim the A division title by a shot from Martin Ombura, while Emmanuel Lumatete on 72 nett was third.

Taking the B division title was Clement Agina on 71 nett, beating Jon Stokes and John Smith by two shots, while the C division winner was Abass Sheikh with nett 71. He won by two shots from Kamami Njoroge and Apan Shah

The D division title went to Tom Abwao on 75 nett, while Emmanuel Lumatete took the gross title on 79 gross.

In the ladies section, Alyssa Jamal returned nett 72 to win by the narrow margin of one shot from Grace Karanja, while emerging the best in the Bronze division was Zaituni Mohammed with nett 71, winning well ahead of Wanjiru Ikua and third placed Lena Breitner on 76 nett.

At Kitale Club, Wisdon Ian from Nandi Bears produced an excellent score of 66 nett to claim the overall title in the Chairman's Putter, sponsored by club chairman Richard Kamau, and which attracted players from as far away as Entebbe Golf Club in Uganda, Karen Country Club, Kakamega, Nandi Bears, Eldoret and Nyanza Golf Club.

Taking the men's title was Paul Mutisya of Kitale on nett 69, with P. Terer on nett 70 finishing second. Finishing third was Ahmed Ali Saif, who returned nett 71, to finish ahead of Ken Matonya of Kitale on 72 nett.

The ladies title went to P. Nyangweso of Kakamega on nett 72 after beating home player Josephine Chesang on countback. In fourth place was M. Natecho on 74, one better than Faigth Chemutai.

Taking the gross title was Philip Shiharsy with a level par 73, while the nine winners were Major Simiyu on 31 and S. Oburu on 32 nett. A field of 114 players participated in the event.