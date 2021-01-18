Kenya: How South Sudanese Women Ended the Country's Civil War

18 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Moraa Obiria

On the night of May 17, 1983, Dr John Garang, (now deceased), who led Sudan People's Liberation Army during the 1983-2005 Second Sudanese Civil War told his wife Ms Rebecca Garang that he had been asked to lead the troops. And so, she should remain with their children as he took leadership of the insurgency.

She, however told him: "I am not remaining with the children, I will go with you."

"If you want to leave me behind, here is a pistol, kill us first, then go on and lead the troops. (He agreed to go with her).When we left with my husband, I was the only woman," recounted Ms Garang during the interview for Our Search for Peace: Women in South Sudan's National Peace Processes, 2005-2018 report (2020) by Oxfam, UN Women and Born to Lead.

Ms Garang is one of the South Sudanese women who played major roles in ending the civil war.

In the new report, they are acknowledged as active combatants, peacemakers, peace advocates, caregivers and humanitarians whose critical roles in the efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan has been under-recognised and under-documented.

Nevertheless, their efforts yielded to signing of Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005 paving the way for the country's independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011.

Struggle for peace

The report informed by a qualitative research involving interviews of 25 women who have participated in the national peace processes in South Sudan expounds on their aggressive activities to create a lasting peace stretching from household to international advocacy.

The women who interacted with men in leadership positions asked them to include women in their delegations. Women, were however needed to offer themselves in the struggle for peace.

When Ms Garang lobbied with her husband, his response was clear.

"I am for women's involvement, but I can't go and tell their husbands to give me their women. The women need to come out," Ms Garang is quoted recounting his response in the report.

In international fora, the women, raised their voices over urgency to end the civil war.

"I made my presentation (in Tanzania) and then was off on a flight to Senegal and then to Beijing to do more advocacy on the conflict in southern Sudan....It was a cause," a peace builder identified as Acuil is quoted in the report.

She further said: "The sacrifices we were making leaving our children behind to lobby around the globe, being constantly exhausted and falling sick, could not compare to the sacrifices made by soldiers who had no shoes, no clothes, and no shelter."

Some of the women who fought for independence are now in the South Sudan's leadership.

For instance Ms Garang is one of the five Vice Presidents who took oath in February,2020.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.