South Africa: The Digital Advertising Rip-Off

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

Programmatic marketing might be viewed as a spray-and-pray exercise, but advertising has such a pervasive wastage and fraud problem that it is eating chunks out of marketing budgets and skewing performance results - as Uber recently discovered, having spent about $100-million on meaningless marketing.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Kevin Frisch, the former head of performance marketing and customer relationship management at Uber, has revealed how the ride-hailing company was in the midst of the #DeleteUber crisis when it uncovered advertising fraud worth more than $100-million. Uber is now suing about 100 mobile exchanges for fraud, either for falsifying placement reports or for fabricating them.

Frisch told the Marketing Today podcast last week that in 2017, Sleeping Giants, a liberal social media activist organisation that describes itself as "a campaign to make bigotry and sexism less profitable" by persuading companies to remove ads from conservative news outlets, repeatedly tagged Uber founder Travis Kalanick on Twitter, questioning why the company was advertising on alt-right website Breitbart, which bolstered Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Kalanick, Frisch suggests, went postal - he had left Trump's controversial economic council and wanted to be viewed as "more neutral". "I would explain it's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.