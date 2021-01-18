South Africa: KZN Government Tackles 'Demonic' Covid Agenda, 'Virus-Spreading' 5G and Arrival of Vaccine

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

The growing spread of disinformation surrounding alleged links between Covid-19 and the rollout of the 5G in South Africa is becoming a persistent headache for government and cellular network providers, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

The KwaZulu-Natal government is on a drive to tackle misinformation and hysteria amongst some citizens - those who are adamant that coronavirus vaccines will "infect" their blood with "demons" and herald the apocalypse, and those that believe 5G towers are spreading the virus while trying to assure non-sceptics that the province is "planning ahead" for the arrival of a vaccine.

Premier Sihle Zikalala described the vaccine as a "silver lining" on Sunday, adding that plans were in place "to ensure we roll out the vaccines faster when they become available".

"Our starting point is education and awareness, and debunking the myths that unfortunately surround the vaccine because, for us, this will be an all-important race to save lives."

Zikalala said the province was increasing testing and screening abilities and "working on vaccine sites in all districts" to ensure readiness.

The province's coronavirus command council would "present the full plan in a few days," he said.

According to the premier, the province recorded 29,147 new infections in the...

