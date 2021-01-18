Malawi: Coronavirus Claims Life of Prominent Catholic Priest

A prominent Catholic priest has succumbed to coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) says Father Dr. Dominic Kazingatchire of Dedza Diocese has died this morning.

ECM secretary general Father Henry Saindi says Father Kazingatchire died Monday morning at Adventist Hospital.

According to Father Saindi, the remains of Fr. Kazingatchire, who until his death was Director of Academic Affairs at the Catholic University of Malawi (CU), will be buried this afternoon in Dedza following Covid-19 preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Rosy Chinunda, who once served as President of Netball Association of Malawi, has died.

She died yesterday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a battle with pneumonia.

Chinunda was board member of the Malawi National Council of Sports and those we have spoken to say she will be missed for her charming personality.