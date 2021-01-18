Namibia: Young Man Masters Furniture Making Through YouTube

WITH little to lose, Leonard Ashilungu (22) refused to sit at his village and wallow in poverty.

Like any other firstborn who is expected to take responsibility of their siblings, he set off on a journey to Walvis Bay in search of a job in the fishing industry.

When things didn't work out, he took on a job as a fruit and vegetable broker.

"I used to go out to sell fruits and vegetables in front of supermarkets in town. Another opportunity came up in Windhoek, where I was employed as a pre-packer," he says.

Ashilungu says he gained business-management experience to prepare him for running his own business.

Coming from a family of shoemakers, he decided to venture into the shoe industry, but opted for backpack manufacturing and later furniture making.

"I grew up with uncles in this industry and decided to invest in these skills to see if I can make something out of it. I learned most of what I know from YouTube, because everything one needs to know is on YouTube," he says.

Ashilungu says he started his business with one machine and recruited a person with furniture-manufacturing skills to teach him the tricks of the trade.

"The only training I had was in making shoes and bags, which involved sewing with your own hands. I learned to use the machine on the job. Where we lack skills we always bring in someone to help us, so that our people are able to deliver a good product for our clients," he says.

His business produces backpacks for companies and manufactures furniture for entertainment establishments and households.

They have also produced office furniture.

Their biggest order so far has been furniture for Infinity nightclub at Swakopmund, he says.

The business is run from a small workshop in an underground parking lot at the Swakopmund Plaza shopping complex.

They display their furniture in a showroom next to the Ministry of Finance's offices in the same building.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected their operations, Ashilungu says.

The company has not been granted essential-service status and could not operate during last year's lockdown.

Ashilungu says he took the business' sewing machine home and had his staff camp there.

"It is where we were operating from during that time. We had to find ways to have our material suppliers deliver. We were not totally shut, but business took a knock financially, because we had few clients," he says.

Ashilungu advises young people to determine what they are good at, and seek advice from skilled people.

If one is not ready to start one's own business, his advice is to look for a job at a small business where skills are easily shaped, he says.

" . . . you will learn more there than at a big company. And when you are there, don't leave before you have gained a skill," he says.