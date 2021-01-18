Namibians Scoop Zikomo Nominations

18 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

NAMIBIAN talents such as Maria Nepembe, Maria Immanuel, better known as 'ML', Meggy Fillipus, Rosaline Vidigal, Auguste Uutoni and Tresia Shongola have all achieved milestones in their careers.

They were among the Namibians recently nominated for the Zikomo Humanitarian Fashion and Music Awards.

They were nominated in various categories, such as best media influencer (Nepembe and Uutoni), best female artist (ML), best fashion designer (Fillipus), best fashionista (Vidigal), and best make-up artist (Shongola).

The main focus of the awards is to reward, appreciate and recognise individuals and charity organisations helping the disadvantaged.

It covers various categories, including for TV personalities, media houses, actors, night clubs, social media influencers, movie directors, fashion designers, comedians, models, artists, radio personalities, photographers, fitness trainers, hair stylists, entrepreneurs, boutiques, make-up artists and fashionistas.

For each category, the four most-nominated individuals will be selected.

They will be announced on a website where the public can vote for them. A grand-finale event will be held in Lusaka, Zambia.

"It is an honour to be recognised beyond my country. Being nominated means there are people out there following my music career and feeling the impact," ML says.

The 'Ndota' hitmaker says it is time for Namibian artists to go beyond the country and sell their brands to a bigger audience.

"Africa is a big market, and it increases our revenues when more people can access our music. I think Namibian artists look inward too much," ML says.

Nepembe says: "It is always fulfilling to know my work is being appreciated. It's basically an achievement I can add to my CV. It would motivate me to work even harder. I feel such platforms are great for the growth of the industry."

Shongola, who has only started her career last year, describes the nomination as a surprise.

She says winning the award would help strengthen her brand on a local and national scale.

"This is such an nice opportunity for my make-up career. It will encourage me to study my successes, evaluate my decisions and then adopt new strategies that can be a blueprint for moving forward," Shongola says.

Voting is strictly once per category.

Nominating more than once would lead to penalising or disqualifying the nominee.

The public can vote on https://www.zikomoawards.com/africa-nominations/

Voting closes on 14 February.

