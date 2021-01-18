Namibia: IPC Mobiliser Quits Over 'Dictatorship'

THE Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) political mobiliser for the Walvis Bay branch, Efraim Nanghama, resigned from the party over the weekend.

Nanghama is known for his stance on issues affecting the community and came to the fore during the independent presidential candidacy campaign of Dr Panduleni Itula.

Nanghama told The Namibian that he was leaving the party because what he believes is his political home is turning into a dictatorship with a leadership that he claims refuses to listen to the truth on burning issues that affect communities.

"I have become a thorn in their (leadership) flesh because I am holding them accountable. I just want them to do better in the interest of the people. I am telling them the realities on the ground and for them to execute what is expected from them in serving the communities without fear or favour," said Nanghama in his resignation letter to the party president.

Nanghama told Itula that he joined the party because of its policies that are aimed at bringing an end to the wastage of the country's resources and corruption by the current government.

"Let me make it very clear and bring this to your conscience and attention, in my capacity as a liberated and awakened person, I, Efraim Nanghama, do not follow individuals. I follow policy and frameworks because individuals come and go and policies will remain forever," he said, quoting from South African comedian Trevor Noah who suggested that politics should be treated like sport clubs where players can be sold off or loaned to other teams if they are not performing.

Nanghama claims party members are treated like 'fools' by the party leadership.

"Our opinions are not incorporated in party activities, so if IPC fails, the blame should not be collective, but it must be on certain individuals who are entrusted to champion issues through individualism and not through collective efforts," he said.

The Namibian understands Nanghama's decision was prompted by his question to the party leadership why they are mum on the countrywide Shoprite and Checkers strike and specifically at Walvis Bay where the local authority and regional constituency are under the IPC leadership.

He claims that the party leadership was apparently told not to get involve which some people in the party believe is to protect Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes, who is a manager of a Spar grocery shop for fear that what is happening at Shoprite and Checkers will spill over to Spar.

The party spokesperson for Erongo region, Ciske Howard, told The Namibian that the party leadership at branch and regional levels are yet to receive his resignation.

"If he feels he can serve somewhere else better, then it is his prerogative. IPC is not a dictatorship, it is a democracy and although it is sad to see him go, we support freedom of choice and the choice is his to make," said Howard. She described Nanghama as a very spirited and energetic person.